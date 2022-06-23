SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $452,278.41 and $160,358.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,036.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00558413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00306278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.