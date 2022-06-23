SafeCapital Hits 24-Hour Volume of $243.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,757.59 and $243.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

