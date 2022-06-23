Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.21

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.21 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,037 ($12.70). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,051 ($12.87), with a volume of 247,762 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.88) to GBX 1,280 ($15.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($17.43) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,144.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,250.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

In other news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,770 ($5,842.72).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

