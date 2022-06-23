Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,840 shares of company stock valued at $20,113,549. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

