Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,017. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 110.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.