Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

SSNLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.