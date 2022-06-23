San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Further Reading

