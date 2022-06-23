Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,464. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

