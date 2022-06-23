Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $299,000. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 17,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,088. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.