Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Trading Up 0.3%

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,822.10 and last traded at $3,721.16. Approximately 2,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,710.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,029.41.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.