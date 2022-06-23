Sentinel Market Capitalization Hits $10.77 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $348,141.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,660,182,604 coins and its circulating supply is 9,591,379,443 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

