SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2,290 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,720.00.

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

