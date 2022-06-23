Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.19

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 71488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 355,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

