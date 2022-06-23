SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 4.8% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 5,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.
SIG Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)
