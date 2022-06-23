SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 4.8% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 5,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

SIG Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

