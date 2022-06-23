Sigma Planning Corp Sells 614 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock worth $135,454,660 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 304,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

