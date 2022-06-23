SIX (SIX) Market Cap Tops $16.34 Million

SIX (SIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. SIX has a market cap of $16.34 million and $145,090.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00109226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00351349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00076441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014065 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

