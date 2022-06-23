Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $38.66. 734,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,907,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

