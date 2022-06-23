Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,373,794. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,967. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.