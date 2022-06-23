Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.80

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 25715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.35) to GBX 1,620 ($19.84) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.27) to GBX 1,775 ($21.74) in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

