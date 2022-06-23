Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 68852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Sokoman Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sokoman Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.