S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

