SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

