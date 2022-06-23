Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.63

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.63 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 45.05 ($0.55). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 45.05 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,033,134 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £226.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($58,794.71).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

