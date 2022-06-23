Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

CXM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,547. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,258 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.