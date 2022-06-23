Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

CXM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,547. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,258 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

