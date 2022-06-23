Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.73

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.73 and traded as low as C$47.04. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.34, with a volume of 41,005 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.69.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

