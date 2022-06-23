Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $65.47 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.47 million and $10.13 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.17 or 0.95038519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.