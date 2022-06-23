Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 346.12 and a beta of 1.18. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $233,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

