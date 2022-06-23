Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Trimmed by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Stepan comprises approximately 2.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

