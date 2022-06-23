StockNews.com Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 188,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $604.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.88. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

