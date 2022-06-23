Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,495. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.