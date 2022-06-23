Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 60701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a current ratio of 31.95.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

