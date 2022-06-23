Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 60701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a current ratio of 31.95.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

