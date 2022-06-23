Su Cacioppo Purchases 21 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Su Cacioppo bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($178.52).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 681.50 ($8.35) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 663 ($8.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £877.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 726.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 815.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

