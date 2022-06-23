SyncFab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.22 or 1.00077604 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002465 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

MFG is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

