Synthetify Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Synthetify has a market cap of $1.17 million and $51,102.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00301911 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars.

