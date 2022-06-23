TD Securities Cuts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.