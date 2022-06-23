Telcoin (TEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $94.99 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $94.99 million and $1.49 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.89 or 0.95018082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

