Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

