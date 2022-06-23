Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

