Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,507. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

