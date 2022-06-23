The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.63. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

