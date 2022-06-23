The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,799,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Middleby by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,662,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

