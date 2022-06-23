The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.97) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.41. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The company has a market capitalization of £372.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

