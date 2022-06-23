The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.97) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.41. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The company has a market capitalization of £372.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.
About The Rank Group (Get Rating)
