Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $523.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.14 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

