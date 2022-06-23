Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

