Theta Fuel Price Up 18.4% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $276.21 million and $18.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00086382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00298179 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

