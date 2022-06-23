ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Trading Down 4.1%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.12 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). 217,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 544,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of £25.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

