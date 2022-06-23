ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Trading Down 4.1%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.12 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). 217,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 544,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of £25.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.
ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)
