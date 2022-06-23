Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 6,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,168. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

