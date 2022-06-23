Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 114,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,349. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

