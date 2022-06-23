Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Purchases £19,750.68 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.68 ($24,192.41).

LON:TET opened at GBX 751 ($9.20) on Thursday. Treatt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 725 ($8.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($16.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 916.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,044.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22.

Get Treatt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.