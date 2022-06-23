Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 2.6%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.